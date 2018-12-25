× 71-year-old woman killed crossing street in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — There was an empty spot at one West Memphis family’s Christmas table this year after a woman was killed just five days before the holidays.

According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, 71-year-old Sojouring Smith was killed Dec. 20 while crossing Broadway near OK Street.

“If she didn’t get no ride, she’ll walk everywhere she wanted to go. No matter how far it was, she’ll walk there,” said Ronda Burke, Smith’s sister-in-law.

The crash report said Smith was walking southbound outside of a crosswalk in the rain when a westbound car struck her.

“I’m still flabbergasted about it, you know. I’m still in shock,” Burke.

“She always come and see me when she come on this end. She’s always here. We always argue and fighting and we always leave with a laugh.”

Many of those laughs fell on holidays, including Christmas.

But Burke had to spend this Christmas without the sister-in-law she simply calls “sister.”

“But I’m still trying to get in the holiday spirit, you know, so I’m making it, I’m making it,” she said.

WREG asked West Memphis police if the driver who hit Smith would face charges, but didn’t get a response.

Burke said the driver stopped and called police.