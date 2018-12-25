× 10-year-old Florida boy works hard to provide Christmas gifts for those in need

MIAMI, Fl. — He’s the little man with the big bag.

“My name is AJ and I’m here to share all these gifts for you, are you guys ready for gifts?”

AJ has a huge heart, and one goal.

“Some kids believe in Santa and some don’t,” he explained. “I want to show that if Santa Claus is real, I could be Santa Claus.”

For the past three years, 10-year-old AJ Evans has washed cars, given exercise lessons and more, all to raise money and buy Christmas gifts for other children.

He says his inspiration came from his mom.

“My mom told me she waited on Santa Claus and never got gifts and I felt sad that she never got gifts, so I asked her one day to start a toy drive.”

She may not have realized how serious he was at first.

“Believe it or not I laughed at him,” said Camille Williams, AJ’s mom. “Where are you going to find those kids who really need it?”

But little by little they made connections. They talked to parents, teachers and anyone who could help.

Now they travel to schools all over South Florida bringing gifts for the holidays.

In 2016, Camille says AJ was able to give out 80 gifts. The year after he doubled it.

And by Christmas next week, they’ll have handed out about 400 hundred gifts to kids and families who have very little.

And while he can’t be everywhere, Santa AJ wants families to know…

“I’m coming to see you next year.”