Woman confronts car burglars in Collierville, police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville police say a woman was injured when she caught thieves stealing from her vehicle and tried to confront them.

It happened about 6 p.m. Sunday on Hallsworth Cove, police said.

The woman had just pulled up to a friend’s home and gone inside the house when she saw a silver SUV pull up beside her vehicle. A man got out of that SUV and took the woman’s purse, cash and two shopping bags from the unlocked vehicle.

At that point the woman and her friend went outside and confronted the suspects, along with the other people inside the SUV.

She stepped in front of their vehicle and was hit, though police say it was only minor injuries and she refused medical help.

The suspects sped off to Powell Road, then northbound on Peterson Lake and have not been captured.

Anyone with information is asked to call (901) 853-3207 or to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department by texting CPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

