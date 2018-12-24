× Woman calls police after suspects break into home in the middle of the night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested following a terrifying incident early Sunday morning.

According to police, the homeowner heard someone knocking on the door of her Boxwood Street home around 2 a.m. Scared, the woman said she didn’t answer and the person knocking eventually went away.

Less than an hour later, the woman woke up again to someone banging on the same door. That’s when she noticed an unknown man peeking in her windows.

The woman told police she ran to her bedroom, locked herself in and dialed 911.

By the time first responders arrived, the men had actually made their way inside the home. The woman was still locked her in bedroom.

Both men took off when they saw police but were later detained. They were identified by officers as Patrick Fleming and Lundarius Brown.

Both were charged with aggravated burglary and evading arrest.