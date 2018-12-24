Video: Rudolph costume used during Colorado burglary

FORT COLLINS, Co. — Authorities in one Colorado town took to social media asking for help identifying a woman who is sure to make Santa’s naughty list.
According to Fort Collins police, the woman broke into a store on December 18 dressed as Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer. The woman eventually took off the reindeer head revealing her face to the surveillance camera.
Police posted the video, and a re-worded version of the beloved song, in the hopes someone will recognize her.
Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar
Had a very shady scheme
And if you saw the video
It would want to make you scream.
All of the other burglars
Used to steal without disguise
They weren’t like this Rudolph
She’s different from the other guys.
On one foggy December eve
Rudolph came to steal.
Broke into a Hickory shop,
Never expected to see a cop.
Oh how the camera caught her
As she committed burglary
Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal
We need your help with her I.D.