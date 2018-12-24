Video: Rudolph costume used during Colorado burglary

FORT COLLINS, Co. — Authorities in one Colorado town took to social media asking for help identifying a woman who is sure to make Santa’s naughty list.

According to Fort Collins police, the woman broke into a store on December 18 dressed as Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer. The woman eventually took off the reindeer head revealing her face to the surveillance camera.

Police posted the video, and a re-worded version of the beloved song, in the hopes someone will recognize her.