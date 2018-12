× Two in critical condition after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were in critical condition after a Christmas Eve shooting in South Memphis.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. Monday to a shooting at the Willow Oaks Apartments in the 2400 block of Ketchum.

Police said two male victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The shooters were two males who fled in a burgundy four-door vehicle with plastic on the driver’s side window, police said.

35.079285 -89.980768