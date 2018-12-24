× Police search for missing 88-year-old ex-baseball player

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 88-year-old former baseball player and Memphis teacher has been missing for a week, police say.

Lonnie Harris was last seen around noon Dec. 17 in the 500 block of Lodestone Way in southwest Memphis.

Police said he was headed downtown, but hasn’t been seen or heard from since. They also said Harris suffers from a mental disorder.

WREG spoke with Harris twice back in October as friends tried to help him after he fell on hard times and was evicted from his apartment.

In the 1950s, Harris was known as “Showboat” while playing baseball with the Memphis Red Sox and other Negro league teams. He was a veteran and later became a teacher at Humes Junior High.

Anyone with information on Harris should call Memphis Police.