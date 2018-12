× Police: 3-year-old shot in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 3-year-old was shot in Midtown on Monday.

Memphis Police responded around 4 p.m. to a shooting at Jackson Avenue and Evergreen, where they found the victim.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, police said.

WREG is trying to learn more about this shooting.