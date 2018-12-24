× Mother of two-year-old killed in 2017 wonders why more aren’t charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a tip and forensic work led them to two suspects arrested the weekend before Christmas in the case of a two-year-old girl killed more than a year ago.

The mother of that girl is speaking out, saying she’s happy but thinks there should be more charges.

Many remember the video that played over and over showing a black car following a car driven by Leslie Washington with her kids in the backseat, including 2-year-old Laylah Washington. At some point a shot fires, hitting and killing the child.

For months after the June 2017 shooting, police only had the video.

“We need people to step up and be truthful about this. There’s no reason we’re seeing a city plan a funeral of a two-year-old child,” MPD Deputy Director Mike Ryall said.

Finally, on Saturday, Leslie Washington got the news she waited a year and a half to hear.

“I had butterflies and I didn’t know what to think. Then when they came to me they said both were being charged,” she said.

Police said someone called Crime Stoppers in June of 2018 and accused Tylan McCray, 21, of firing the fatal shot.

Turns out, McCray was arrested four months after Laylah died, in October of 2017. In that case, he was charged with drug possession and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police said the gun they recovered that day matched the gun used to kill Laylah.

“She won’t attend school, won’t get a chance to graduate,” her mother said. “Let them spend all the holidays in jail like I have to spend all the holidays without Laylah.”

She’s also talking about Tylan’s cousin Brandon McCray, 19. Police said he was driving his grandmother’s Kia sedan when his cousin fired the shot.

Police said both admitted to their parts. Brandon McCray only faces one charge of accessory after the fact.

“Whether you did it or not you were in the car. You kept it a secret,” he said. “You could’ve came forward, apologized. But you waited 18 months.”

Washington pointed out there should also be more suspects, since there were more than two people in the car.

“Why they didn’t charge all four of them? I don’t think that’s right,” she said.

All police would say is this is still an active investigation.

Tylan McCray also has a misdemeanor citation for stealing $170 worth of clothing in October of 2017.

Brandon McCray didn’t have any other past offenses.