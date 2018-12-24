Manhunt Monday: Who killed Maria Barton?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis woman is praying the person responsible for taking her 33-year-old daughter's life will do the right thing and turn himself in.

Maria Barton died back in October after being shot in her car.

"If it wasn't for my son, I wouldn't leave this apartment," said her mother, Jacqueline Barton, who has spent two months cooped up in her apartment after her daughter Maria was murdered just feet away from her front door.

Barton says the nightmare started early one Sunday morning when MPD officers showed up on her door step to break the news that they were investigating her daughter's death as a homicide.

Witness say Maria's purse and other belongings were scattered throughout the parking lot where her body was found.

"I hope she didn't suffer," Barton said.

That day changed Jacqueline Barton's life forever. She was left with the responsibility of burying her daughter and raising her 10-year-old grandson.

"I never thought it would happen to me," she said. "You see so many parents, you see how they feel, and I just never though it would happen to me."

She said Maria could make a room light up, she liked to laugh and tell jokes and she had a big personality.

Not a day goes by that Barton doesn't think about her daughter and she prays her killer will soon be brought to justice.

"Be a man, you know what you did to my child," she said. "You don't have to knock on my door, I could care less if I see you, but be a man and turn yourself in."

If you know who killed Maria Barton , you are urged to call Memphis Police at 528-CASH.