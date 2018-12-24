× Man arrested on child abuse charges at Bass Pro Pyramid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 29-year-old Mississippi man was arrested at Bass Pro Pyramid over the weekend after several people reported seeing him abuse a child inside the store.

Witnesses told police Charles Pruitt was being verbally abusive towards the child and at one point even pushed her face into a shopping cart. He then allegedly began poking her in the face and slapping her in front of other holiday shoppers.

Another witness said he saw Pruitt push and shove the victim around the store.

Pruitt was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect.