× Man arrested in string of burglaries, thefts on Mud Island

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after a string of burglaries and thefts on Mud Island.

Maurice Jones was one of three individuals responsible for several incidents in Harbor Town all happening Sunday morning, police said.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a burglary in the 1100 block of Harbor River Cove. The homeowner told police he parked his 2017 Ford Escape in his garage Saturday evening and closed the door. The next morning he discovered that someone had gone through the car and taken his revolver.

Less than an hour later officers were called to Riverset Lane where someone had gone through the mail boxes. Mail was scattered everywhere and several of the boxes had been damaged, police said.

Mailboxes were also damaged on Sawyers Circle and Hannibal Cove.

Officers then responded to a theft of a motor vehicle call at 900 block of Harbor View Drive. The homeowner told police in that case his car alarm went off three separate times before 7:15 a.m. When he went back to watch the surveillance video, he saw three men trying to gain access to his car.

All three individuals were later caught walking down the street.

Police said Jones admitted to breaking into at least six to seven vehicles.

He was charged with aggravated burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle and vandalism.

The other two suspects were identified by police but were not listed in the jail log. That indicates they are juveniles or simply have not been charged yet.