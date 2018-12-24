Five suspects at large, two detained after weekend shooting at Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for five suspects after a shooting at the Oak Court Mall over the weekend.

Authorities were called to the Oak Court Mall Saturday evening after a shooting in the parking garage.That’s where they detained Jaylon Odell and another male as they were trying to run from the scene.

Officers said Odell had a stolen gun in his possession. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property.

The second person was not identified indicating he is either a juvenile or has not been charged in the incident.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but officers said several cars were hit.

Five suspects fled in what appears to be a 2007 Benz CLK and a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban.

If you can help police identify these men or know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.