× Driver charged with DUI after accident sends teens to hospital

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 45-year-old was arrested on Sunday after allegedly causing a crash that sent three teenagers to the hospital.

Shelby County deputies arrested Christopher Thomas on multiple charges including DUI.

They said he was traveling down Highway 385 near Hacks Cross when he hit another vehicle with three teens inside. The teens were reportedly stopped on the side of the road after one of them fell ill.

One of them was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The other two were transported in non-critical condition.