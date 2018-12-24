× 4 killed, 2 injured in Collierville house fire

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — State and local fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused a deadly house fire in Collierville late Sunday night.

Firefighters say heavy flames and smoke were coming from a house in the 600 block of Autumn Winds Dr. when they arrived around 11 p.m.

Firefighters were able to rescue two people from the burning home — one adult and one child.

The adult was taken to the Regional Medical Center and the child was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Firefighters then found the bodies of four other people inside the home.

So far, authorities haven’t released the names of any of the victims.

According to Collierville Fire Chief Buddy Billings, the state fire marshal’s office is sending two investigators from Jackson to help Billings’ team with their investigation.

