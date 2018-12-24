× 2 adults, 2 children injured in crash on 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a crash that has left two adults and two children injured.

Officers responded to the scene at 385 and Riverdale. Memphis police say the crash just before 6 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they found that the vehicle had overturned.

Two children were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

One adult man and one adult woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The left lane was blocked for more than an hour.