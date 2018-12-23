One victim critical after suspects shoot into vehicle in Hickory Hill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after someone shot at a vehicle full of four people in Hickory Hill.
Memphis Police said the shooting may have stemmed from a fight at a nearby restaurant.
Police responded to the 3600 block of Riverdale at midnight Saturday. They found a white vehicle with four people inside.
A male victim inside that vehicle had been shot, they said. He was taken to Regional One.
The suspects fled the scene in a gray or silver Chevy Cruze. Police believe they knew the victim.
No arrests have been made.
35.050473 -89.829804