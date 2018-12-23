× One victim critical after suspects shoot into vehicle in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after someone shot at a vehicle full of four people in Hickory Hill.

Memphis Police said the shooting may have stemmed from a fight at a nearby restaurant.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Riverdale at midnight Saturday. They found a white vehicle with four people inside.

A male victim inside that vehicle had been shot, they said. He was taken to Regional One.

The suspects fled the scene in a gray or silver Chevy Cruze. Police believe they knew the victim.

No arrests have been made.

35.050473 -89.829804