One person critical after two-vehicle crash on highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on TN-385 at Hacks Cross Road.

Two other people were transported to the hospital in noncritical condition. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The accident was reported at 8:25 p.m. and was initially expected to be cleared by 10 p.m. One vehicle was overturned,

The roadway has been closed to eastbound traffic during the process of clearing the road, and westbound traffic has been cut down to one lane.

WREG will provide updates on this story as they are available.