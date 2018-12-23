× JJJ comes up huge in a much needed Grizzlies win over LeBron and the Lakers

LOS ANGELES – Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points and the Memphis Grizzlies ended a five-game losing streak with a 107-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Marc Gasol had 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and Mike Conley added 17 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who had lost four straight road games.

LeBron James had 22 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists and Brandon Ingram scored 20 for the Lakers, who had won six in a row at home.

Ivica Zubac added 19 points and Kyle Kuzma had 11. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10 off the bench as Los Angeles lost for the third time in four games overall.

The Grizzlies used a 10-3 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away, with Gasol making a layup through contact for a 93-91 led with 3:42 to play. Conley then made consecutive 3-pointers and Garrett Temple hit a 3.

James made a layup to cut the Lakers’ deficit to 104-99 with 38.5 seconds remaining, but Jackson drained a 3 at the other end.