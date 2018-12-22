× South Memphis house fire leaves one in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is at Regional One in critical condition after a South Memphis house fire early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at 2:04 a.m. Saturday at 3756 East Mallory Ave. due to “careless handling of a flammable liquid (rubbing alcohol) in the living room area,” according to a Memphis Fire Department statement. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 2:20 a.m.

Two police officers entered the residence before firefighters arrived and rescued a man, who is currently in critical condition at Regional One hospital with second and third degree burns on three percent of his body. The police officers are in stable condition with smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.

Structure damage to the house totaled about $8,000, and $3,000 worth of property was damaged.

WREG will provide updates on this story as we have them.