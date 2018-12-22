× POLICE: Two arrested for murder of Laylah Washington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been charged in the 2017 shooting death of two-year-old Laylah Washington.

Memphis police announced Saturday that officers arrested Tylan McCray, 21, Friday night on several charges, including first-degree murder. Brandon McCray, 19, was also arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Washington was killed in June of 2017 while sitting in the back of a car.

Memphis police said the arrest came “through the assistance of a Crime Stoppers Tip on the one-year anniversary of the Laylah’s death and the continued efforts of our homicide investigators.”

WREG will have more details tonight on channel 3.2 at 5:30 and on News Channel 3 at 10.