Tennessee woman lucky to be alive after truck plows through bedroom while she slept

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A woman from Murfreesboro was lucky after a truck plowed through her home while she slept.

Early Thursday morning, Elizabeth Clemons said she woke up to sheer chaos. A truck came barrelling into her home, smashing through the wall and sending her bed skirting across the room. She woke up on the floor confused.

“I looked outside to see what happened. I just thought it was a weather produced thing, you know.”

Clemons was somehow able to walk away unharmed.

Her brother told WTVF he couldn’t believe what he saw when he arrived on the scene.

“When I saw this, it just almost took my breath.”

Despite the damage and the fact she can hear cars go by, Clemons said she’s thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“I am very grateful, very grateful.