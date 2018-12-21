× Shelby County Health Department reports significant increase in flu-like illnesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is reporting a significant increase in the number of flu-like illnesses in the county.

According to the department, the number of people reporting symptoms resembling the flu in local emergency rooms increased by almost 300 percent this week.

“We strongly encourage everyone who is sick with a fever and flu-like symptoms to stay home in order to prevent spreading illness to others.Practicing good hygiene by washing hands frequently and covering coughs also helps prevent the spread of the flu,” said Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter.

If you haven’t already, it’s not too late to get your flu shot. Health departments across the area are offering free vaccines weekdays between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The flu is expected to peak in January or February of 2019.