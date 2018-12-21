Salvation Army success story gives back to the organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Trae Kelly's life has done a 180 since this time last year.

"Last year at this time, I was sleeping in my car," she said.

She went from being homeless to giving back. A tough divorce meshed with a financial crisis left her searching for help.

"I lost my home," she said. "I lost my car. I lost everything. When I arrived at the salvation army, I didn't have anything. I came in very broken."

She went from lost, confused and worried to being renewed. She is now working with the Salvation Army to give hope to anyone who finds themselves standing in her shoes.

"They basically provided me with a new fresh start," Kelly said.

The Salvation Army is known for the Angel Tree program and the Red Kettle campaign, but what is dropped in those kettles goes so much further than the holiday season.

"Just a dollar or whatever you can afford to donate," Kelly said. "Your money is not being used in vain."

The money goes towards helping people like Kelly to get back on their feet. It all helps the Salvation Army to reach their $901,000 goal.

"The smile never left, but now it's beaming much brighter now," Kelly said. "I am a living testimony that you can overcome homelessness."

It's the magic of the difference a year can make with the help of the Salvation Army.