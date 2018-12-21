Man’s car wrecked into and stolen, police still searching for suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis police are looking for the people responsible for hitting a man’s car and then stealing it at gunpoint on Monday morning.

The 41-year-old victim was driving on North Highland Street near Sam Cooper Boulevard around 6 a.m. when he was rear-ended, according to MPD.

When he stepped out to check the damage, police say a woman got out of the truck that hit him and told him, “Police are coming.”

But then two men with guns emerged behind her, pointing them at him and demanding his car.

“Oh wow, I would’ve been freaked totally out. Totally out," said Leslie Gadson, who often drives in the area.

Reports say the woman drove off with it with the men in the truck following behind.

“I would’ve gave my car up too. I can get another car. I’d give it all to them. They can have everything.”

People in the area were upset to hear of this taking place.

“It doesn’t shock me unfortunately, but it’s very sad," said resident Delta Joe Sanders.

“I just want people to start loving each other and caring about each other a little bit more. It’s nice to be nice," said Gadson.

Police tracked down a suspect through the truck’s tags and are now trying to find William David Tims. A warrant’s been issued for his arrest for carjacking and employment of a handgun during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The 35-year-old’s record shows a history of aggravated burglary, theft, evading arrest and more.

Thankfully, the victim’s going to be okay, but he’s now missing his 2002 silver Honda Accord right before Christmas.

“It’s so rough out here," said Gadson. "It’s so stressful right now. I can’t believe people would add extra stress for people. It’s ridiculous.”

We’re working to get more information about the other suspects.

If you have any information that could be helpful, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.