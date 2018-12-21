× Police: Illegally parked driver arrested after attacking, hitting officer with car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A traffic officer was attacked at Memphis International Airport on Thursday after a man refused to move his car in the pick-up area.

According to police, it all started when Adomela Sodeinde parked his car in the no parking zone at the airport. A traffic officer instructed him to move and that’s when Sodeinde reportedly became angry and refused.

The officer said he was in the process of writing a ticket when the man approached him, slapped the book out of his hand and tossed it in the trunk of his car. He then got it out of the trunk and threw it at the officer.

At some point, the officer said Sodeinde got back into his car and accelerated about four feet, striking him in the leg.

When backup arrived on the scene they said the suspect was resisting detention and yelling.

He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, resisting official detention and disorderly conduct.