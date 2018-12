× Pedestrian struck, killed in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Police are investigating a fatal wreck on Poplar Avenue near Kirby Parkway on Friday evening.

A pedestrian was hit by a car and pronounced deceased upon arrival on the street outside the Carrefour shopping center.

Germantown Police are telling people to “please avoid traveling east on Poplar into Germantown from Memphis.”

They have not released the name of the victim yet.

WREG will update this story as we learn more.