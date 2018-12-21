× Man charged after deadly shooting at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released new information following a deadly shooting at the Peppertree Apartments early Thursday morning.

According to police, Prestige Brown, Denisha Jones and another woman were inside an apartment in the 4300 block of Eastwind Street. The unidentified woman told authorities that when she and Jones arrived Brown “rolled a blunt” and handed it to her. After smoking it, she stated that she started admiring a gun Brown had sitting on the dining room table.

Brown was reportedly in the process of showing her how to take the gun apart when he pulled the trigger to disassemble it and it fired a live round. Jones was struck in the chest and later died on the scene.

After the shooting, authorities said Brown took the gun and threw it over a fence. Police also said someone moved the victim, cleaned up some of the blood and removed the bullet cartridge from the scene.

Brown only admitted to getting rid of the gun, police said.

He was charged with reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.