Live at 9: Forrest statue battle, Waitress, Kountry Wayne & Chef Raymond

Forrest statue legal battle continues

The descendants of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest filed suit in a Shelby County court against the City of Memphis, City Council, Memphis Greenspace and several others this week. They argue the graves of Forrest and his wife, Mary Ann were desecrated when the statue over them was removed last year.

Lee Millar with the Sons of Confederate Veterans stopped by to talk about the latest development.

Little actresses take the big stage

When the Tony-nominated musical, Waitress, hits the Orpheum stage next month two Mid-South actresses will be part of this ground-breaking show. Elizabeth Kellett and Katherine Thompson will both play Lulu. They stopped by with Orpheum CEO and President Brett Batterson.

Comedian Kountry Wayne

With aspirations of becoming a superstar dancing in his head the stage was always this guy’s final destination. But he didn’t get there like he thought he would. Kountry Wayne shared his story before his appearance at Chuckles Comedy House on Friday.

Cooking with Chef Raymond Jackson

A new plant-based cafe serves up breakfast, lunch, dinner and more right here in the Mid-South. It’s the Cafe at Crosstown

where Chef Raymond Jackson is serving up some gourmet vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Pepper-Pot Soup

2 each Acorn Squash, seasoned with: (2T Cinnamon,12 Cloves, 1T All-Spice,4oz butter, ½ cup Brown Sugar)

2 each Red Pepper (med dice)

2 each Green Pepper (med dice)

1 each Large Red Onion (med dice)

¼ cup Canola oil (for sautéing)

3 qt Vegetable Stock (you can use chicken)

2 can Coconut milk 13.5 oz.

1 each Butternut Squash (peeled & small diced)

5 each Sweet potato (small dice)

1 each Large bunch Kale/spinach/collard greens (destem and rough chop)

3 each Scotch Bonnet Peppers

6 sprig Fresh Thyme

3 each Bay Leaves

Directions:

1. Cut acorn squash in half and remove seeds. Season with cinnamon, clove all-spice, butter and sugar. Place squash in a baking dish and cover with aluminum foil. Roast skin side down in a 350° oven until VERY soft. Set aside to cool.

2. In a large pot with canola oil sauté peppers and onion. Season with salt and pepper (or favorite spice mix)

3. Add vegetable stock, diced butternut squash, sweet potatoes, scotch bonnet, thyme and bay leaves. Simmer gently, do NOT boil or the scotch bonnet peppers may burst and the soup may be too spicy.

4. While soup is simmering, pull acorn squash pulp from skin (discard cloves). In blender on high, thoroughly purée with coconut milk until smooth. Add purée and chopped kale to stock pot and continue to simmer until squash and sweet potatoes are barely tender.

5. Remove scotch bonnet, thyme sprigs and bay leaves. Season with salt, pepper and/or your favorite spice blend and a touch of your favorite hot sauce.