× Lawmakers continue to work toward spending package as deadline looms

WASHINGTON — Congress has until Friday night to pass a spending package that President Donald Trump will sign otherwise a partial government shutdown goes into effect.

“I’ve made my position very clear,” the President said. “Any measure that funds the government must include border security.”

Hearing that message Thursday, House Republicans ignored what the Senate passed earlier this week —a bill with no new money for a border wall. Instead, the House passed a package that includes $5.7 billion for the wall.

But it’s essentially dead on arrival in the Senate, where it needs Democratic support to pass a 60-vote threshold.

“The Trump temper tantrum may produce a government shutdown. It will not get him his wall,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The Senate will take up the bill Friday afternoon. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy hopes for a compromise.

“I think the House has now passed a bill, the Senate has passed a bill, now we find where the common ground lies.”

The White House is digging in for a fight.

“Anybody that did not know that the President wanted border security in any funding bill simply has not been paying attention,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

She added that the President will not travel for the holidays if the government shuts down.