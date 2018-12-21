× Companies use virtual reality to help train employees for various situations

NEW YORK — “Don’t turn around! Open the door!”

Two gunmen strike as the store opens.

“Let’s go!”

They take one employee hostage and go straight for the safe.

It was only a simulation, but as CBS News learned first hand at a Verizon training site outside Washington, D.C. the adrenaline was all too real.

“V.R. takes your brain elsewhere, so I am standing here in a classroom and my brain thinks I’m on a factory floor, on an airplane tarmac. In a Verizon store.”

Derek Belch is the founder of Strivr which builds virtual experiences as a training tool. At first they just used it for football teams, but now a growing number of companies are using it too.

Walmart’s program lets sales associates “feel” the holiday rush. Jet Blue technicians can inspect an airplane before take-off and Verizon put their employees at the wrong end of a gun in the hopes of keeping them safe.

Urooj Khalid manages a Verizon store in Reston, Virginia.

“It was emotional. It was traumatic in a lot of ways.”

Michael Mason is chief security officer at Verizon.

“Do you think this training has the potential to save a life?”

“Oh absolutely. If nothing else, then an employee understands what he should be looking at the bad guy when they’re coming in and if that helps identify a bad guy and take him off the street, then that means they can’t repeat that activity,” he said.

He said the goal isn’t to protect the inventory, but to protect the people who work there.