× Amazon to open facility, create 850 jobs in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Amazon will be creating hundreds of new jobs when it opens a new facility in Mississippi.

According to Governor Phil Bryant’s office, Amazon has taken over a 554,000 square foot facility at the Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park in Marshall County. The company is currently in the process of making improvements to the site before launching a new consumer goods fulfillment center in the near future.

More than 850 jobs will be created in three years.

“I am proud to welcome Amazon as the newest member of the Mississippi business community. Amazon’s presence demonstrates to industry leaders around the globe that Mississippi has what it takes for companies like Amazon to remain competitive and efficiently reach their consumers from our attractive location in the Southeast U.S.,” Governor Phil Bryant said.

It’s unclear when the facility will officially open.