Police investigating after person found dead at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to the Peppertree Apartments overnight where they found one person dead.

A viewer called WREG early Thursday morning to report there were multiple police cruisers at the complex located just off of Millbranch and Finley.

Police confirmed they were called shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday but didn’t release any additional information. It was the Memphis Fire Department who confirmed one person was dead when first responders arrived.

