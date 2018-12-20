× Police: Fight at grocery store leads to shooting that injures mother holding child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A violent altercation at a grocery store reportedly led to an innocent bystander being rushed to the hospital after she was shot while holding her two -year-old child.

According to police it all started when Kemar Pride got into a physical altercation with another woman and pulled a gun on her at the Save Mart on West Levi Road. He then got into a 1996 Lincoln Town Car and hit the woman’s vehicle before speeding away.

Not wanting him to get away, the woman said she jumped in her car and began following Pride trying to get his tag number. That’s when Pride reportedly slammed on the brakes causing an accident at Levi and Hammett.

The woman stated Pride then got out of his car and began firing at her.

Some of the bullets struck the woman’s car while others traveled into nearby homes. One of them reportedly struck a young mother in the mouth as she was standing by her front door holding her child.

Both the woman and child are expected to be okay.

Pride was charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, possession a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.