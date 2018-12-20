× Orpheum Theatre announces new Movies at the Orpheum series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre has partnered with Orion Federal Credit Union to provide year-round opportunities for film buffs to catch a movie inside the iconic Memphis landmark.

Beginning in January, the theatre will launch “Movies at the Orpheum,” which will feature a movie every couple of weeks starting with “Singin’ in the Rain” on Friday, January 11. The beloved movie “Space Jam” will be shown in March followed by “Walk the Line” in April.

More movies will be added throughout the year.

According to the theatre, the change is due to the busy schedule of events coming next year.

“With Hamilton playing the Orpheum the entire month of July, and other events scheduled in June and August, we don’t have as many opportunities to screen movies exclusively in the summer as we have in the past,” said Brett Batterson, President & CEO.

Tickets for the movies will be $8 for adults and $6 for children under 12 years old.