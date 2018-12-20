Memphis mom loses children’s gifts after car intentionally set ablaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis mother is trying to stay in the holiday spirit after police say someone intentionally set her car on fire when it had her children's Christmas gifts inside.

Police also said whoever is responsible for the car catching fire has not been caught.

"I want to know why you would pick me out of all people," she said. We are hiding her identity for her safety, as she thinks whoever is responsible could be dangerous.

"My daughter came and woke me up in my room yesterday morning and told me the car was on fire," she said. "I jumped up, and she said she saw a white car pulling off."

That was around 2:15. Later on, she found out whoever caused the blaze did it on purpose.

"It's been whole living nightmare headache wrapped in one," she said.

The mother even tried to save the car—her last ditch effort to save Christmas because she was hiding her children's Christmas gifts in the trunk.

"I attempted to go out and throw some water on it, but my daughter was like, 'Mom, it's too late,'" the mother said.

She said her teenage daughter isn't giving up on a Christmas miracle.

"My oldest daughter keeps telling me this is a hidden blessing," she said.

The youngest children, a 3-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son who has a birthday Saturday, don't quite understand what's going on.

"Kennedy had some Frozen stuff," she said. "CJ had a little Nerf set and a little black panther and set some clothes."

All these things are missing from underneath her Christmas tree right now.

"I am not used to telling them I can't do anything for them," she said "That's what hurts me the most."

The mother had to miss a few days of work because of everything and is now catching rides to work. She said she hopes police make an arrest soon so her family can feel a little safer.

She has a GoFundMe set up for anyone who would like to help.