Memphis band member sentenced to federal prison on fraud charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former horse farm manager has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for stealing more than $800,000 from his employer in Tennessee.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says 32-year-old Zachary Baker was sentenced Wednesday to two years and nine months in prison. He pleaded guilty in August to stealing from Masterson Farms, a horse breeding farm located in Somerville.

Prosecutors said in a news release that Baker wrote checks payable to himself and a band he managed using the farm’s funds. He also made online payments on his personal card accounts. Prosecutors say the scheme lasted from January 2013 to April of this year.

Baker also has been ordered to pay back more than $838,000.

Baker is the lead singer for the Memphis band Zigadoo Moneyclips.

A mugshot for Baker was not released by the Department of Justice.