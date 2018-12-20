Local colleges helping displaced Vatterott students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vatterott closed its colleges nationwide without any warning to students, and local colleges are stepping up to help students affected by the closing of the Memphis campuses of Vatterott and L’Ecole Cullinaire.

Jacobia Bailey was one of thousands of students whose college closed without warning.

“We were lost, didn’t know where to go,” the former Vatterott student said. “We couldn’t talk to nobody, chains were on the door.”

She was relieved to hear Remington College was holding an open house for them Thursday.

“It’s really just to help those students transition, to see what programs we have here that are comparable to the programs they were in at Vatterott,” Sherria King, director of campus administration at Remington, said.

King said they offer nearly all the same programs Vatterott had, such as culinary and medical ones.

Around 100 Vatterott and L’Ecole students have reached out to them since the closures Monday.

“A lot of them were devastated, and we’re just hoping to be the bright light at the end of the tunnel,” King said.

Bailey said she found that light by knowing 75 percent of her credits from Vatterott would transfer over to Remington.

“I think it’s going to be very different and a better opportunity,” Bailey said.

Southwest Tennessee Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology are also opening their doors to Vatterott students.

“We are here to serve them, and we will help them will the completion of their academic goals,” Jaqueline Faulkner, vice president of student affairs at Southwest, said.

She said students will be able to start as soon as January.