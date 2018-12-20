× Dr. Cedrick Gray named first Director of Education for Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has named Dr. Cedrick Gray as the county’s first Director of Education.

The position, which was just created by Harris this year, aims to act as a liaison between the Shelby County Commissioners, Shelby County Board of Education, and other local school boards and superintendents throughout the county.

Harris said Dr. Gray is the best person to fill that role.

“Dr. Gray is innovative, data-driven, and an expert on working with educators for the best possible outcomes for children and young adults,” says Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “In this leadership role, Dr. Gray will do more than just work with the commission on budgeting. He is the right person to improve education from pre-K to workforce development.”

According to the county, Dr. Gray grew up in the Bluff City and even attended Memphis City Schools. He graduated from the University of Memphis before becoming a principal at both Lester Pre-K – 8 and Craigmont Middle School.

He then served as superintendent in Fayette County and for the Jackson Public Schools down in Mississippi.

In addition to supporting Pre-K and early childhood education, Dr. Gray said he also wants to aid in school facility investment and college readiness.

He’s expected to start his new job on January 7.