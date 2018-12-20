× Deputies: Neighbors wake up to find trespasser screaming, yelling while carrying American flag

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Millington man was in for a surprise when he woke up to find a complete stranger with a huge American flag screaming and yelling in his front yard.

The homeowner called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday from the 8300 block of Shakerag Road in Millington. He told responding deputies that he woke up in the middle of the night to find William McDonald trespassing on his property. He was also carrying a large American flag and yelling and screaming, he added.

The man told McDonald to leave, but he refused. He had a few choice words for the complainant and then told him he could go wherever he wanted because he was an American.

McDonald later told deputies he had been drinking that night and didn’t know how he got there.

The 59-year-old was taken into custody and charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication.