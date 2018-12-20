× Carjacking, attempted murder suspect caught; one still at-large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have caught one man wanted from a Sept. 30 carjacking and attempted first degree murder incident.

Daterious Gipson, 18, was taken into custody after he refused to stop for officers during a traffic stop. The other suspect, 25-year-old Edward Brown, is still at-large and has an active warrant for his arrest.

The men were both identified as suspects after a victim’s 2014 Chevrolet Impala was stolen and shots were fired at him as he was fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts should call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.