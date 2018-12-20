Bright Spot: Crittenden County officers give back to students in need

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — One by one the sensors come off. Boxes and boxes of new shoes for students in West Memphis.

“The best day ever.”

Fourth grader Jordan Kirkwood was one of 12 students who got to go on a shopping spree with law enforcement officers who wanted to go the extra mile this holiday season.

“Christmas time you want to give back to the kids. It’s all about them.”

Detective William Bell with the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office rounded up his fellow police officers and deputies and got them to donate to the county’s first “Shop with a Cop” event.

“We collected a little bit of extra money. They had $75 they could spend here and get them some quality shoes. I had them get a jacket at Walmart, try to shop for the siblings if they had some. It’s just been a good deal all the way around.”

Several of the officers gave above the amount asked to make sure all of the children got the things they wanted.

“I never got to wear Jordan’s in my life. I am glad to have these Jordan’s. They’re very expensive,” said one student.

Principal Sheila Grissom said this shopping spree will impact her students long after the holiday season.

“It is a mentorship that can last forever. It’s not just a one time deal. I’ve heard the officers say stay in contact, don’t forget.”

Grissom said when the community supports students they excel in many ways.

“They will be better. They will perform better in school academically. They will have better character.”

The smiles on their faces and the excitement in their voices says the day was a success.