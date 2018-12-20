× Airplane headed for Memphis crashes outside of Atlanta, four killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An airplane that was headed for Memphis from Atlanta has crashed just northeast of Fulton County Airport-Brown Field in Atlanta. Four people were on board, and none of them survived their injuries.

One of the passengers killed was Wei Chen, whom the aircraft was registered to, but it is unclear if he was flying the plane. The airplane crashed at 12:10 p.m. in a football field and damaged the field for about 100 yards.

The Fulton County Airport-Brown Field is a county-owned, public-use airport just northwest of Atlanta.

The airplane was a Cessna 560, which is a medium-sized business jet that can fit 8-10 people. The aircraft was headed to the Millington Airport, which handles this type of airplane frequently, and airport officials said the trip from Atlanta to Memphis is a very typical mission for this type of aircraft.

Officials said Chen was a seasoned pilot, and he flew out of that airport often.

Airport officials also said family members of those on board were waiting at airport for plane to come in when they learned the news.

WREG is working to learn more about this and will update this story as we have more information.