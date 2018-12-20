× Adult brothers arrested after gun spotted on Manassass High School campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two brothers were taken into custody after one of them was reportedly seen by an officer carrying a gun on the Manassass High School campus.

The officer told responding law enforcement he saw Tavion Allen walking away from the school with a gun in his hand. The man then slipped the weapon into the front pocket of his jacket and got into a gold Honda.

When the officer approached the vehicle he said he saw the driver – Ivorre Lee – shuffling under the seat. The officer ordered Lee, Allen and a younger juvenile brother out of the car. That’s when he recovered a handgun and a bag of marijuana from under the front seat.

The juvenile later told authorities he called his brothers up to the school after he was threatened by another student.

Allen was seen on school property with a gun, police said. It’s unclear if he made contact with the student or if he was able to get inside the building with the weapon.

He was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and unlawful possession of a weapon. His brother was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute.