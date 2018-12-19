× Tigers sign 15 as the early signing period begins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – As preparations for the Birmingham Bowl were underway at Hoover High School just outside of Birmingham, Memphis head coach Mike Norvell was also busy signing the next group of Memphis Tigers.

“We got a couple of guys we were really hopeful for. Our coaches have done a great job. This is going to be a remarkable class. For not having a full class number-wise, the talent and the type of young men that we have been able to attract, there are great days in front of us,” Norvell said.

John Broussard // DB // 6-0 // 185 // Phenix City, Ala./Central/Auburn

Played two seasons at Auburn in 2016 and 2017 … Competed in 15 career games … Defensive player of the year for Coach Jamey Dubose at Central High, posting 35 tackles, 6 PBU and an INT as a senior … All-Region, All-Bi-City and Class 7A All-State … Under Armour All-America Game … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … USA Today All-State … Also ran track in high school.

Rodrigues Clark // RB // 6-0 // 200 // Starkville, Miss./Starkville

Two-time All-State running back for head coach Chris Jones at Starkville High School … Helped lead the Yellow Jackets to an 11-2 record and the second round of the playoffs as a senior … Rushed for 1,268 yards and 23 touchdowns … Averaged 7.2 yards per carry … Also caught 30 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns … As a junior, named to Mississippi Association of Coaches 6A All-State first team … Rushed for 1,705 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2017 … Led Starkville to the 2017 6A State Championship game.

Jalil Clemons // DL // 6-3 // 240 // Starkville, Miss/Starkville

All-State player for head coach Chris Jones at Starkville High School … Helped lead the Yellow Jackets to an 11-2 record and the second round of the playoffs as a senior … Recorded 57 tackles with 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks … Finished junior season with 73 tackles and 22 tackles for loss … Led the team with 11 sacks … Led Starkville to the 2017 6A State Championship game … Played in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic.

Everitt Cunningham // DL // 6-3// 240 // West Point, Miss./West Point/East Miss CC

NJCAA All-American defensive lineman for National Champion East Mississippi CC … Named MVP of the NJCAA National Championship game after forcing a fumble, recovering it and returning it 11 yards for a touchdown … All-Region 23 defensive lineman … Finished the season with 57 total tackles … Led the team with 20.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks … In first season at EMCC, finished with 31 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks … Member of 2016 State Championship team at West Point High School.

Matt Dale // OL // 6-6 // 320 // Raymond, Miss./Kemper County/Hinds CC

Two-year starter on the offensive line at Hinds Community College … Second Team MACJC All-State South offensive lineman for the Eagles … Blocked for an all-conference running back … Received MACJC All-State Honorable Mention honors after freshman season … All-State football and basketball player at Kemper County … Won a state championship in basketball.

Wardalis Ducksworth // DL // 6-4 // 246 // Mize, Miss./Mize/Jones County JC

Helped lead Jones County Junior College to the MACJC Championship game … The Bobcats finished 10-2 with a win in the Mississippi Bowl, the program’s first bowl win since 1998 … Finished with 25 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack … As a junior, had 32 total tackles and a team-high six sacks … Two-time first-team All-State defensive lineman at Mize High School.

Joseph Honeysucker // LB // 6-3 // 235 // Nashville, Tenn./Hillsboro

Winner of the 2018 Hume Award, which recognizes the most outstanding football player in the Nashville Metro … Helped lead Hillsboro to a 9-4 record and the quarterfinals of the TSSAA 5A playoffs … Recorded 38 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and a safety during junior season … Played in the 2018 East-West Tennessee All-Star game … Ranked as the No. 36 player in the state of Tennessee.

Sheldon Layman // QB // 6-1 // 190 // Mobile, Ala./McGill-Toolen Catholic

A three-star quarterback who prepped for Earnest Hill at McGill-Toolen Catholic HS … Senior season was shortened due to injury … Named a second-team AL.com Coastal Alabama All-Region selection … Passed for 2,152 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 434 yards and four scores as a junior … Helped lead McGill-Toolen to a Class 7A state title game as a junior.

Jacob Likes // OL // 6-2 // 280 // Memphis, Tenn./Christian Brothers HS

Offensive line prospect who ranks No. 52 in the state of Tennessee … Prepped for head coach Tyler Almond at Christian Brothers High School in Memphis … Helped the Purple Wave to an 8-4 mark in senior season … Also lettered on the track and field squad at Christian Brothers HS.

Drew Martin // TE // 6-3 // 230 // North Little Rock, Ark./North Little Rock

Played tight end for Jaime Mitchell at North Little Rock High School … Helped lead the Wildcats to a state championship in 2017, the first for the school since 1972 … Also made a state championship appearance in senior season … Ranked the No. 13 overall player in the state of Arkansas by 247Sports … Tallied 99 yards on two receptions and added a score against Southside.

Cole Mashburn // DL // 6-3 // 230 // Norman, Okla./Norman North

A two-way player that primarily anchored the defensive line/linebacker position for Norman North High School … Prepped for head coach Justin Jones … Tallied 159 tackles, including 102 solo stops, and added six sacks in high school career … Also forced eight fumbles while recovering four fumbles … Added 231 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns throughout high school career … Ranked the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma … Younger brother of current Tiger Cade Mashburn.

Gabriel Rogers // DB // 6-0 // 190 // Jackson, Miss./Callaway/Jones County JC

Prepped at Callaway High School under head coach Darius Brown … Played for head coach Barney Farrar at Jones County Junior College for two seasons … After playing wide receiver in 2017, moved to defensive back in spring 2018 … Tallied 18 tackles, three pass breakups, two tackles for loss and one interception last season … Helped lead the Jones County Wildcats to a 10-2 record, their first 10-win season since 2001 … Wildcats also finished ranked No. 5 in the NJCAA poll.

Maliek Stallings // DB // 6-1 // 170 // Macon, Miss./Noxubee County

A dual threat quarterback and defensive back at at Noxubee County High School for head coach Tyrone Shorter … Amassed 3,083 passing yards throughout high school career … Threw for 2,442 yards and 22 touchdowns in sophomore season … Added 639 yards receiving in final two high school seasons … Tallied 327 rushing yards as a senior … 2018 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star.

Brian Thomas // OL // 6-4 // 310 // Baton Rouge, La./Scotlandville/Hutchinson CC

A three-star offensive tackle … Played two seasons for Rion Rhoades at Hutchinson CC … Helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 214 rushing yards and 34.8 points per game in 2018 … Capped sophomore season with a 9-3 record and Salt City Bowl championship … Hutchinson CC finished 2018 ranked No. 8 in the NJCAA poll.

Tahj Washington // WR // 5-11 // 175 // Marshall/Marshall, Texas

Standout wide receiver for Claude Mathis at Marshall High School … Hauled in 1,621 career receiving yards and 22 touchdowns … Added 481 career rushing yards and five rushing scores … Broke out with 868 receiving yards on 45 receptions and 12 touchdowns in senior season … Posted four 100-yard games and three multi-touchdown contests in final season with Marshall.