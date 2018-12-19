× Police, Boll Weevils spread holiday cheer to crime victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s not something you expect to see in the check out line at a Target: a giant human boll weevil. But there were several of them out shopping for Christmas gifts alongside Memphis Police on Wednesday.

“It’s a great day. Hopefully we bring some joy to families around town.”

And they did.

We were there as police and the Secret Order of Boll Weevils surprised families recently burglarized and struggling this Christmas. People like Inez Lee whose home has been broken into several times over the last two years. The last time they got her son’s video games and Christmas presents.

On Wednesday, she got even more than that.

“I’m overwhelmed right now. I’m in shock.”

Dominique Herndon was equally surprised when the men in blue and green showed up at her door with their arms full of TVs and gifts bags.

“On behalf of the Memphis Police Department, Boll Weevils and Target we want to wish you a Merry Christmas.”

Her home was burglarized a week and half ago. The crooks took everything under the tree.

“I’m in shock. I’m shaking.”

Memphis Police, the Boll Weevils and Target have been doing this for the last four year. This year they raised about $10,000 to save Christmas for families.