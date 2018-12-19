× Piperton city director accused of having child porn on phone

PIPERTON, Tenn. — The public works director for the city of Piperton is accused of having hundreds of photos on his phone of what appear to be children engaged in sexual activity, police said.

Terry Parker is already under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and taking photos up her skirt on his phone.

Piperton police said in court records that last month, while investigating the contents of Parker’s phone, an officer noticed photos that appeared to be children engaged in real or simulated sexual activity.

Monday, that investigation was completed. Police said they found 283 such photos.

Parker was charged Tuesday with sexual exploitation of a minor.