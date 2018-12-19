× Pair of Memphis robberies have similar detail: a pink backpack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Based on surveillance video, it looks like two robberies that happened less than an hour apart last week might be connected.

The first robbery happened at a Family Dollar in East Memphis.

“Guy came in waiving a gun,” employee Doriene Johnson said.

He said the suspect grabbed two employees, took them up to the cash register and held them at gunpoint.

“He started counting down from ten,” Johnson says.

The suspect allegedly forced one of them to open the register before taking off with hundreds of dollars.

“His words were ‘man, I’m gone,”‘ Johnson said.

Johnson said the suspect never saw him in the back of the store.

“I was just either do something stupid and be a hero or just make sure everybody’s safe and just call the police, and I just played it safe and called the police,” Johnson said.

The second robbery happened less than an hour later at a Dollar Tree in Midtown. In that case, police said the suspect walked in with a gun, pointed it at two employees, took money from the register and walked out.

Both robberies were caught on surveillance video. In both cases, the suspect is carrying a distinct pink backpack. Johnson got a good look at the suspect when he came into the Family Dollar, so we showed Johnson video of the Dollar Tree robbery.

“That’s the same guy,” Johnson said.

We asked police if they think the same guy is responsible for both robberies, but we haven’t gotten an answer.

Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers. That number is 528-CASH.