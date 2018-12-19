× Operation Blue Christmas brings smiles to families who’ve had gifts stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves tried to steal Christmas from some Memphis families, but thanks to something called Operation Blue Christmas, they will have plenty under their trees this year.

Memphis Police pulled off the big gift giveaway with some helpers in green suits, but they weren’t elves. They were giant, human-sized boll weevils.

There were several of them in Target on Wednesday — members of the Secret Order of Boll Weevils — shopping for Christmas gifts and, along with Memphis Police, in a back room wrapping them for a special delivery.

They surprised families recently burglarized and struggling this Christmas.

Inez Lee’s home has been broken into several times over the last two years and the last time they got her son’s video games and Christmas presents.

Wednesday she got even more than that.

“I’m overwhelmed right now. I’m in shock,” she said.

Dominique Herndon was equally surprised when the men in blue and green showed up at her door with their arms full of TVs and gifts bags.

Her home was burglarized a week and half ago, and they took everything under the tree.

And along with all those presents, this year Herndon and her daughter also got lots of love.

Memphis Police, the Boll Weevils and Target have been doing this for the last four years. This year, they raised about $10,000 to save Christmas for families.