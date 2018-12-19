× Mississippi sheriff arrested on trafficking, witness retaliation, other felony charges

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. — State authorities have arrested a Mississippi sheriff on multiple felony charges.

Webster County Sheriff Timothy Mitchell was charged with embezzlement, two counts of trafficking stolen firearms, attempting sex with an inmate, tampering with physical evidence, retaliation against a witness, permitting possession or sale of a controlled substance in jail, and two counts of furnishing an inmate with weapons, cellphones and narcotics.

If convicted he faces anywhere from nine to 152 years and up to $102,000 in fines.

Mitchell was serving his second term as sheriff when he was booked into the Lafayette County Jail.

Earlier this month, WTVA reported the 53-year-old had announced his retirement effective in early January. At the time he cited health reasons as the main motivator.